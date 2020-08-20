Search continues for missing Jackson Co. woman; JCSO, “Texas rumors not true”

JACKSON COUNTY, Ark. (KAIT) - Jackson County authorities, along with volunteers, searched into the night Wednesday searching for a missing Jackson County mom.
According to Jackson County authorities, officials are looking for Sydney Sutherland, 25, who has not been seen since Wednesday afternoon.
The search resumed at daylight Thursday morning.
The Jackson County Sheriff’s Office told Region 8 News that a rumor of a Texas truck being seen in the area is not accurate, and is actually hurting the investigation.
A press conference has been called for 11 a.m. to update the latest on the search, and to help coordinate search efforts.
Jackson County deputies got a call Wednesday evening about Sutherland being missing. She was seen jogging off Highway 18 between Newport and Grubbs around 3 p.m., going west.
Her vehicle and other personal items were still at her home. Authorities are concerned about her safety due to weather conditions as well as the time she has been missing.
In addition to volunteers, search dogs with the Arkansas Department of Corrections and a helicopter from the Arkansas State Police are headed to the area.
Sutherland has blonde hair, is about 5′3″ or 5′4″ and was seen wearing a white tank top and black athletic shorts.
Anyone with information on Sutherland can contact the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office at 870-523-5842.
