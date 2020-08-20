Showers possible this afternoon, low humidity

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - It’s a pleasant morning with a northeast breeze and temperatures in the 60s. We will see some sunshine today, but it will still be mostly cloudy. High temperatures will climb to the lower to mid-80s, which means we will once again have temperatures below average. There could be a few pop-up showers this afternoon, but rain will not impact everyone. Low temperatures tonight will drop into the upper 60s and lower 70s.