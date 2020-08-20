Showers possible this afternoon, low humidity

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - It’s a pleasant morning with a northeast breeze and temperatures in the 60s. We will see some sunshine today, but it will still be mostly cloudy. High temperatures will climb to the lower to mid-80s, which means we will once again have temperatures below average. There could be a few pop-up showers this afternoon, but rain will not impact everyone. Low temperatures tonight will drop into the upper 60s and lower 70s.
TODAY: Mostly cloudy. High: 85. Winds will be northeast 5-10 mph.
TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy. Low: 70. Winds northeast 5 mph.
FRIDAY: High temperatures will climb into the mid-80s Friday. It will be cloudy with a chance for afternoon showers. It won’t be a wash-out, but thunderstorms with heavy rain and lightning will develop after 1 p.m.
WEEKEND: This weekend will be slightly warmer with high temperatures back in the lower 90s. It will be more humid on Saturday, but temperatures will be slightly higher Sunday. There will also be a chance for a passing shower or storm on Saturday afternoon. Sunday will be dry with more sunshine.
NEXT WEEK: Heat and humidity continue to climb next week with high temperatures in the lower to mid-90s and a heat index around 105. Next week also looks dry with little to no rain.
