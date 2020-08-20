15 student-athletes, 1 employee test positive for COVID-19 at Ole Miss

OXFORD, Miss. (WMC) - Classes at the University of Mississippi begin Monday and students have been moving into their dorms all week -- this as the university announced 15 athletes and one employee have tested positive for COVID-19.
Senior Tyler Yarbrough says he never imagine his last year in college would look like this.
“It’s actually very weird and scary... very scary,” he said.
Everyone walking around the University of Mississippi campus is required to wear masks and practice social distancing.
It's all part of the school's new guidelines amid the COVID-19 pandemic.
"I haven't found anybody yet who's experienced this so we're all learning as we go," said Jim Zook, Chief Marketing and Communications Officer for Ole Miss.
Zook says students will be adopting a hybrid schedule this fall.
Some classes will be in person with social distancing, assigned seats and required mask use and some classes will be online.
“We’ve been planning for this for months now, first and foremost, because of the health and safety of our faculty staff and students is always our top priority,” Zook said.
Wednesday, the university announced that 15 athletes and one employee tested positive for COVID-19 -- 11 of those athletes are part of the same team.
We asked which team they were a part of, but university officials would not specify.
“They conducted testing earlier this week of 274 people affiliated with athletics. They did have 16 that came back positive. Those people are now in isolation and that’s how this is intended to work,” Zook said.
The university has created a new contact tracing team composed of 21 volunteers from the school of Applied Sciences.
"If a student or faculty or staff member test positive first they are required to notify university health and then from there the contract tracing team will step in and check in with that person to understand where they've been in recent days," Zook said.
Meanwhile students like Yarbrough say they're hoping for a safe school year.
"I'm going to be wearing my mask all the time, so even if I'm going to meet with someone else even at their home if they tested negative, I'm still going to have my mask on all the time," Yarbrough said.
The Oxford Police Department is also working with the university to enforce social distancing measure including limiting large groups.
No more than 10 people are allowed in a single indoor space and no more than 20 outside.
