Sun with passing clouds this afternoon

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Full sunshine will give way to a partly cloudy sky this afternoon. Highs will reach the mid to upper 80s. Winds will be northeast at 5-10 mph.
TONIGHT: Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s to low 70s. Wind northeast 5-10 mph.
FRIDAY: Highs will only reach the low to mid 80s with more off and on clouds. There is a slight chance of isolated showers. Low temperatures will be in the low 70s.
WEEKEND: Saturday looks mostly cloudy with a few showers possible, especially east of Memphis in west TN and northeast MS. Highs will range from the upper 70s in wet areas to mid 80s in drier areas. Sunday looks partly cloudy and warmer with highs back around 90 or so.
NEXT WEEK: Early next week looks hot and mostly dry with highs in the low to mid 90s. There could be a stray shower or storm by Wednesday and especially late next week.
Spencer Denton
WMC Action News 5 Meteorologist
First Alert Storm Tracking Team
Facebook: Meteorologist Spencer Denton
Twitter: @dentonwx
Copyright 2020 WMC. All rights reserved.