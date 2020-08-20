Tennessee sees decrease in unemployment for third consecutive month

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The state of Tennessee has seen a decrease in unemployment for the third month in a row.
According to the Tennessee Department of Labor and Workforce Development, the unemployment rate was 9.5% for the month of July -- down from 9.6% in June.
The rate is 6.1% higher than it was in July 2019, due to the coronavirus pandemic.
Employers across Tennessee added 600 new jobs between June and July.
The leisure/hospitality sector, professional/business services and manufacturing sectors created the most jobs during the month.
To view the full analysis of Tennessee’s unemployment situation, including which industries were impacted the most in July, click here.
