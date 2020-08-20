Tiger football growing wary of COVID-19 as practice continues

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Now that the University of Memphis has started classes, football moves to morning practices. And as we’ve seen around the country, when students are back on campus, COVID-19 cases go up.
So far, that hasn’t affected the U of M football team, but around the country, AAC member Tulsa paused practice after eight players tested positive. Appalachian State did the same when it learned of seven of its athletes, and four staffers, testing positive.
Tigers Head Coach Ryan Silverfield is stressing the importance of making smart decisions, not only to student-athletes, but also by their parents and guardians.
“We were talking to them also, saying hey we need your help,” said Silverfield. “There’s going to be a Saturday night where your son may want to go out or do something or interact with other people. Well guess what we need to continue to be boring and live boring lives and stay in and take care of our academics and study and kind of live a life like me. Don’t go out and be a hermit and enjoy nothing.”
Despite everything going on in college football, Silverfield says the Tigers are operating in their own little world when they’re on the practice field, controlling what they can control, and closing out the rest.
Memphis opens its season hosting Arkansas State at the Liberty Bowl on Sept. 5.
