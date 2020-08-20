Traffic temporarily blocked following multi-vehicle crash on S. Third St.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Police say a four-vehicle crash left one man dead and another seriously hurt Thursday in southwest Memphis.
Officers responded to the crash in the 2900 block of South Third Street.
The two male victims were taken to Regional One in critical condition. Police say one man did not survive his injuries.
North and southbound traffic are temporarily blocked at this time.
No word yet on what caused the crash.
This is an ongoing investigation.
