Memphis murder suspect arrested in Arkansas

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - U.S. marshals arrested a man Thursday for first-degree murder. Montarius Dyson is accused of killing Roderick Ellis Aug. 2.
According to a news release, the U.S. Marshals Gulf Coast Regional Task Force arrested Dyson at an apartment complex in Marion, Ark.
According to the marshal service, Ellis was robbed at a motel in West Memphis. While calling 911, Ellis followed his robber across the Mississippi River back into Tennessee. He was found shot to death near the intersection of Riverside Drive and the Metal Museum. On Aug. 7, Shelby County issued an arrest warrant for Dyson for the crime.
They were assisted by the Crittenden County Sheriff’s Department.
Copyright 2020 WMC. All rights reserved.