Friday Football Fever: Week 1 match-ups and scores

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - High school football will not be the same as years past.
Houston High school usually packs in 5,000 fans, but now less than 400 are allowed -- family of players and staff only.
Guests are distanced 12 feet in the stands, with no cheerleaders and no band.
High schools are streaming the games online for everyone else to watch.
Here’s a breakdown of Week 1 of Friday Football Fever:
- Christian Brothers vs Houston High
- Final score 24-14
- Collierville High vs Briarcrest
- Final score 21-7
- Halls High vs Arlington
- Final score 50-14
- Covington vs Munford
- Final score 41-6
Share your pictures and video from the games and you may see them on TV or our social media pages. Click below to upload, go to wmcactionnews5.com/mypics or click SEND YOUR PICS & VIDEO in our app menu.
Copyright 2020 WMC. All rights reserved.