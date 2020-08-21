Grizzlies keep 14th pick, convey to Boston

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - For the past 4.5 years, the Memphis Grizzlies have lived with the specter of giving up a first-round pick to Boston for acquiring Jeff Green in trade.
That burden is now, finally off their shoulders with Thursday night’s NBA Draft Lottery.
The Grizzlies, by virtue of just barely missing the playoffs, had the 14th and final pick in the lottery, and stayed that way after the ping pong balls dropped.
Once again, Elliot Perry comes through as Memphis’ lottery rep. So now the Griz are free and clear to navigate with all their picks next season.
As far as the top of the lottery, the top four picks are Chicago, Charlotte, Golden State and Minnesota. The Bulls get fourth, while the Hornets take third. That means it’s between Minnesota and Golden State for number one.
Golden State gets number two, so the T-Wolves take number one to go DeAngelo Russell and Karl-Anthony Towns. ESPN Draft Analyst Jay Bilas has Golden State taking former Memphis Tigers star James Wiseman number two while Adrian Wojnarowski sees a trade with an expected healthy Warriors roster coming back for a Championship Level team.
