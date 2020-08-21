Hotter & drier pattern emerging, but a chance of weekend rain still remains

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) -
TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy with showers diminishing before midnight, a light to calm wind, and overnight lows near 70.
SATURDAY: Partly to mostly cloudy with a few isolated afternoon showers possible, a light northeast wind, and high temperatures in the mid to upper 80s.
SATURDAY NIGHT: Partly cloudy with a light southeast wind and lows near 70.
SUNDAY: Partly cloudy, hot, and dry with afternoon highs in the lower 90s and overnight lows in the lower 70s.
NEXT WEEK: Monday will be partly cloudy and muggy with high temperatures in the lower 90s and lows in the mid 70s. Tuesday will be partly, hot, and humid with highs in the mid 90s and overnight lows again in the mid 70s. Wednesday will be warm and muggy along with a chance of a few afternoon showers or storms, highs in the lower 90s, and lows in the mid 70s. Thursday and Friday will be mostly cloudy with a chance of scattered rain and thunderstorms each day, afternoon highs in the mid to upper 80s, and overnight lows in the low to mid 70s.
