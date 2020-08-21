Isolated showers or storms through evening

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - It will remain mostly cloudy with isolated to scattered showers or storms this afternoon. Heavy rain and lightning will be the main issues with any storms. Highs will reach the low to mid 80s, except in rainy areas where it could stay in the 70s. Winds will be northeast at 5-10 mph.
TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy. A stray shower or storm possible. Lows in the upper 60s to low 70s. Winds will be light.
WEEKEND: Saturday looks mostly cloudy with a few showers possible, especially east of Memphis in west TN and northeast MS. Highs will range from the upper 70s in cloudy areas to the east to mid 80s in dry areas that get more sunshine. Sunday looks partly cloudy and hot with highs in the low 90s.
NEXT WEEK: Early next week will remain hot and mostly dry with highs in the low to mid 90s. There could be a stray shower or storm by Wednesday and especially late next week with moisture arriving from tropical systems to our south.
Spencer Denton
WMC Action News 5 Meteorologist
First Alert Storm Tracking Team
Facebook: Meteorologist Spencer Denton
Twitter: @dentonwx
Copyright 2020 WMC. All rights reserved.