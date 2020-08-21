Majority of West Memphis School District chose online learning

WEST MEMPHIS, Ark. (WMC) - The West Memphis School District reopens Monday.
Students had the option between five days of in-person learning or all virtual. Superintendent Jon Collins says 37% of students chose in-person learning, and he is ready to welcome them back.
“It’s always a very exciting time bringing our students, but on the other hand trying to navigate through COVID-19 and re-entry there’s some apprehension, there’s some concern,” said Collins.
Taking a look inside Richland Elementary some classrooms have dividers, others have desks spread out. There are markers on the floor and signs on the doors indicating entrances and exits.
Collins says elementary students will mostly be in the classroom and middle and high school students will have a rotating schedule. They have also set up rotations for the cafeteria.
“We’re not allowing visitors in the building, we’re not allowing parents in the building, we’re kinda phasing in our kindergarten,” said Collins.
Schools also have an isolation room for anyone who comes down with COVID-19.
“Every school district in the state of Arkansas by the request of the Arkansas Department of Health and our secretary of education has established a point of contact person for COVID-19 issues and we have that person on staff,” said Collins.
Collins also added if a child has been in close contact with someone who is positive parents will be notified by phone, text and email.
When it comes to tracking Covid-19 cases the Arkansas Center for Health Improvement released a breakdown by school district, but Collins warns that list is misleading.
“So that does just not mean school district children and school district personnel, that means if you live inside that school district as an adult resident and you test positive that’s going to show up as a positive case inside our school district,” said Collins.
As for sports Collins says they will sell tickets at 40% capacity and that is following health department guidelines. He also said they will allow parents and spectators to be part of the audience.
