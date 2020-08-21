Malco reopening more Mid-South theaters after months of pandemic closures

BARTLETT, Tenn. (WMC) - It’s probably been a while since you’ve spent Friday night at the movies. Well today, Malco is reopening more theaters in the Mid-South.
The Malco Stage Cinema Grill in Bartlett is just one of the theaters reopening Friday night. And guests can expect quite a few changes.
First, all guests are required to wear a mask or face coverings. They can take it off once they’re seated in a theater auditorium. There will be social distancing markers in common areas.
Families can sit together but their group must stay 6 feet away from other groups. Every other row in a theater has to remain empty, except in theaters with reclining seats.
In-theater service has been temporarily suspended.
Employees have new guidelines as well.
They also have to wear masks and wash their hands at least every 30 minutes.
They’ll be wiping down high touch surfaces regularly and allow extra time in between movie screenings to clean the theater.
And they’ll be asked at the start of every shift, if they’ve experienced any symptoms of the virus and get their temperature checked.
Malco’s Collierville Towne Cinema Grill is also reopening Friday as well. In an effort to have contactless payments, guests are encouraged to purchase tickets online.
