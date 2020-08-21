Medical examiner identifies body found in vehicle in Crittenden Co. as missing Kansas woman

CRITTENDEN COUNTY, Ark. (WMC) - The body found in a vehicle inside a shipping container in Crittenden County has been identified as missing Kansas woman Marilane Carter.
The medical examiner was able to identify Carter, who had been missing since Aug.1, with dental records.
Carter was traveling from Kansas to Birmingham, Alabama where her parents live.
After the body was found Thursday, officials say the scene did not seem suspicious and suspected no foul play in Carter’s death.
Investigators said they suspect Carter died of carbon monoxide poisoning.
Copyright 2020 WMC. All rights reserved.