Memphians hold overnight vigil outside post office

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphians concerned about Postmaster General Louis DeJoy’s major changes are spending the night near the main post office to voice their demands.
A small group gathered at 7 p.m. Thursday night at Navy Park near the Main Post Office, south of Downtown.
A group called “Jewish Memphians for Social Justice” plans to have speakers, food and will hold an all-night vigil.
They say they want to save the post office from the new Postmaster General who has removed seven machines from the Memphis facility that had the ability to sort a grand total of 200,000 pieces of mail per hour.
“In the midst of a pandemic, to come in and remove mail processing machines... some of these machines have the capability of processing 38,000 pieces of mail an hour,” said Melvin Richardson, American Postal Workers Union.
Postmaster General Dejoy will testify to committees of the Senate Friday and the House on Monday on why he’s making so many changes as voters prepare to mail in absentee ballots amid the COVID-19 pandemic.
