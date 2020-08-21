Memphis firefighter identified as victim shot, killed near Whitehaven apartment complex

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A man who was shot and killed near an apartment complex in Whitehaven last weekend has been identified as a firefighter with the Memphis Fire Department.
MFD confirms, Courtney Anderson, who was off-duty at the time of the shooting, was the victim. We reached out to the department for a statement on Anderson’s death.
MFD Lt. Wayne Cooke sent the statement below:
“Words cannot express our sorrow over the tragic off-duty death of one of our own, Firefighter Courtney Anderson assigned to Truck 17 B-Shift. Courtney began a promising career with the Memphis Fire Department on September 8, 2015, and he had worked extremely hard to live up to his pledge to serve and protect the citizens of Memphis. It was a pleasure to have Courtney on our team and he will be greatly missed. Our heartfelt condolences are extended to his family, friends and his Memphis Fire Department brothers and sisters.” Sincerely, Gina Y. Sweat, Director of the Division of Fire Services
