Mid-South business headlines: EDGE delays XPO tax break request after Rep. Steve Cohen urges scrutiny

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - We’re taking a look at some of this week’s biggest business headlines impacting the Mid-South, with Greg Akers, Editor-in-Chief of the Memphis Business Journal.
This week, a Memphis PILOT agreement is getting a second look.
“(XPO is) a third-party logistics company. So, essentially they get contracts with companies that ship things, like Apple or Verizon or apparel companies,” said Akers.
Akers says XPO handles the logistics for those companies, keeping things in a warehouse and sending them out.
Thee are currently seven XPO facilities in Shelby County.
The company made a national headline in 2018 for allegedly treating workers poorly at a Memphis facility,
“There was a New York Times investigation in 2018 that found that, going back several years, there were a lot of reports of women employees who had miscarriages, who alleged that they had asked for lighter duty while they were pregnant and their supervisors told them no,” said Akers. “Another employee there died of a heatstroke, and lots of reports of 100-degree temperature working conditions.”
The accused facility eventually closed after a few months.
XPO put in an application for a new facility with a new unnamed vendor, promising to create 225 jobs, before the Economic Development Growth Engine (EDGE) for Memphis & Shelby County.
“Once the documents came out that XPO was seeking a tax credit, the Teamsters Union who represent a lot of XPO employees and other places, as well as Steve Cohen, one of Memphis’ representatives in Congress, communicated with the EDGE board and asked them to delay the vote so that they could look into XPO and make sure that they had improved over those working conditions allegations from a couple years ago,” said Akers.
The EDGE board chose to pull the XPO item from the Aug. 19 board meeting.
