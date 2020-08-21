Mid-South schools release new protocols for return of high school football

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - With Mid-South schools reopening, officials are working to create guidelines and protocols for sports spectators. Fall sports are set to be in full swing but with the pandemic plaguing the community, sports fans will have to root for their teams in a different way.
Below is a list of Mid-South schools and their guidelines to kick off football season:
Arlington High School vs. Halls High School
- General admission will not be permitted until further notice due to COVID-19 and limited capacity in facilities.
Collierville High School vs. Briarcrest
- Stadium will be marked off for social distancing
- Only family of participants and students will be allowed to attend
- Games will be live-streamed on the school’s football Facebook page: https://www.facebook.com/CHSDragonFootball/
Covington High School vs. Munford High School
- Tickets are sold out
- You will need to have on a mask and complete the COVID-19 pre-screening at the gate before entering
- If your temperature is below 100.1, you’re good to go
- The game will be live-streamed by Ritter Communications: https://youtu.be/lFaRNsczBrw
Houston High School vs Christian Brothers High School
- No tickets will be sold at the gate
- Mask and social distancing are required, according to the health department
- The game will be available to watch live at https://www.houstonathletics.live/
Millington Central High School vs. Liberty Tech Magnet
- Tickets were pre-sold
- The game will be live-streamed: http://word.livedirect.tv/hs.php#.X0AF6J5KiM8
