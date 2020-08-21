Mississippi teachers can receive free drive-through COVID-19 testing starting Monday, August 24

JACKSON, Miss. (WMC) - The Mississippi State Department of Health will host free drive-through COVID-19 testing sites for Mississippi teachers and staff at various county health departments over the next few weeks.
Testing will be from noon to 7 p.m., and no appointment is needed. Any K-12 teacher, staff, or administrator can be tested at the county health department locations below.
MONDAY, AUG. 24
- Tallahatchie (Charleston)
- Alcorn
- Attala
- Chickasaw (Houston)
- Copiah
- Newton
- Adams
- George
TUESDAY, AUG. 25
- Tunica
- Holmes
- Choctaw
- Yazoo
- Clarke
- Lauderdale
- Amite
- Pontotoc
WEDNESDAY, AUG. 26
- Grenada
- Lafayette
- Sunflower (Indianola)
- Noxubee
- Rankin
- Wilkinson
- Greene
- Hancock
THURSDAY, AUG. 27
- Yalobusha
- Marshall
- Leflore
- Oktibbeha
- Warren
- Scott
- Franklin
- Lamar
FRIDAY, AUG. 28
- Tate
- Union
- Montgomery
- Lowndes
- Claiborne
- Smith
- Franklin
- Lamar
Visit the MSDH website at www.HealthyMS.com/locations for addresses of the county health departments.
Teachers, staff, and administrators can also be tested daily at the West Street Farmer’s Market in Jackson, Miss, or any pop-up testing site. Appointments are required for pop-up sites and the Famer’s Market. Testing hours are 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Visit https://umc.edu/Coronavirus/COVID-19-Testing to make an appointment.
