Mississippi teachers can receive free drive-through COVID-19 testing starting Monday, August 24

Mississippi teachers can receive free drive-through COVID-19 testing starting Monday, August 24
The Mississippi State Department of Health will host free drive-through COVID-19 testing sites for Mississippi teachers and staff at various county health departments over the next few weeks. (Source: WLOX)
By WMCActionNews5.com Staff | August 21, 2020 at 1:36 PM CDT - Updated August 21 at 1:38 PM

JACKSON, Miss. (WMC) - The Mississippi State Department of Health will host free drive-through COVID-19 testing sites for Mississippi teachers and staff at various county health departments over the next few weeks.

Testing will be from noon to 7 p.m., and no appointment is needed. Any K-12 teacher, staff, or administrator can be tested at the county health department locations below.

MONDAY, AUG. 24

  • Tallahatchie (Charleston)
  • Alcorn
  • Attala
  • Chickasaw (Houston)
  • Copiah
  • Newton
  • Adams
  • George

TUESDAY, AUG. 25

  • Tunica
  • Holmes
  • Choctaw
  • Yazoo
  • Clarke
  • Lauderdale
  • Amite
  • Pontotoc

WEDNESDAY, AUG. 26

  • Grenada
  • Lafayette
  • Sunflower (Indianola)
  • Noxubee
  • Rankin
  • Wilkinson
  • Greene
  • Hancock

THURSDAY, AUG. 27

  • Yalobusha
  • Marshall
  • Leflore
  • Oktibbeha
  • Warren
  • Scott
  • Franklin
  • Lamar

FRIDAY, AUG. 28

  • Tate
  • Union
  • Montgomery
  • Lowndes
  • Claiborne
  • Smith
  • Franklin
  • Lamar

Visit the MSDH website at www.HealthyMS.com/locations for addresses of the county health departments.

Teachers, staff, and administrators can also be tested daily at the West Street Farmer’s Market in Jackson, Miss, or any pop-up testing site. Appointments are required for pop-up sites and the Famer’s Market. Testing hours are 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Visit https://umc.edu/Coronavirus/COVID-19-Testing to make an appointment.

Copyright 2020 WMC. All rights reserved.