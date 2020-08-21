Music community raising money for Elijah Mitchell

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Elijah Mitchell, sound engineer and son of Grammy Award winner and Royal Studios operator Lawrence “Boo” Mitchell, is out of ICU but it’s unknown whether the gunshot wound he suffered will leave him paralyzed.
Glenn Thomas bonded out of jail after getting arrested and charged in the shooting last weekend.
Elijah, age 26, has no health insurance so the music community in Memphis and around the world has donated to a GoFundMe called the “Elijah Mitchell Medical Emergency Fund.”
”So it’s going to be a really monumental medical bill and we just wanted to do anything to just lift the family up and let them know that we’re there for them and just put a small dent into that load that they’re carrying right now,” said Vicki Love, musician and organizer.
