Police searching for suspects after man attacked over Kroger parking space

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - New details have been released about an attack on a shopper who was rammed with a car outside the Midtown Kroger.
The 46-year-old father of five says he just wanted a parking spot. Now he has severe injuries and can’t work.
“Just by a parking spot, I didn’t do nothing. I didn’t do nothing. I just wanted to park my car and go get my daughter a cake.”
This man who wants to hide his identity..
He has severe injuries to his leg after he was hit by a car in the parking lot of the midtown Kroger on Union Avenue more than two weeks ago.
It’s difficult for him to climb stairs and he says he will have a limp for the rest of his life.
“I have 16 bolts and screws. I have a plate here. I have screws here up Nader here. My knee was crushed.”
The man said he was trying to pull into a parking spot to buy his daughter a cake for her ninth birthday, and the women in the next spot left their door open. He said he honked to tell the women in the car to close their door and that’s when it started.
“She was cursing me out.”
Police released store surveillance photos of the two women. Investigators identified a woman with braids as the driver.
The man says the women reached in their purses as if they had guns and said they were going to call someone. He wanted to leave but he said the women blocked him in.
“She hit me with her car… rolled over my leg.”
He says he is in severe pain, can’t sleep and has to visit the doctor frequently. His medical bills are piling up.
“Me and my wife, we have five kids. We’re basically trying to live the best way we can throughout this coronavirus.”
He says he just got a job laying tile, which is his profession.
“I had a contract to do a floor that would have paid these bills I have. I would have been able to get more work. Now. Can’t do nothing.”(1)
Take another look at the women and the white Chevy Impala they were driving. This man wants them caught and prosecuted...wants them to serve time.
“It hurts at the same time I got to provide for my kids. I don’t know what I’m going to do.”
Memphis police want to find those two women. Police do have video of the women running over the victim.
If you know who they are call Crime Stoppers at 901-528-CASH.
