SCHD: 6 additional COVID-19 deaths reported in Shelby County

History of COVID-19: The new coronavirus
By WMCActionNews5.com Staff | August 21, 2020 at 12:11 PM CDT - Updated August 21 at 12:14 PM

SHELBY COUNTY, Tenn. (WMC) - There are 147 new COVID-19 cases confirmed in Shelby County along with six additional deaths, according to the Shelby County Health Department.

The department says there have been 25,811 total cases identified and 346 virus-related deaths since mid-March.

According to SCHD, 22,204 people have recovered for the virus.

In Thursday’s task force briefing, Shelby County Health Department Director Alisa Haushalter said the county has seen a decrease in daily case reports as well as a dip in the positivity rate.

Health officials say the rate is around 10% but is hoping to reduce it to lower than 5%.

The health department believes the directives in place to wear masks, social distance and closing limited-service restaurants have greatly contributed to the county’s decrease in daily case reports and hopes the downward trend will continue.

Read more coronavirus coverage here

Copyright 2020 WMC. All rights reserved.