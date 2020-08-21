SCHD: 6 additional COVID-19 deaths reported in Shelby County

SHELBY COUNTY, Tenn. (WMC) - There are 147 new COVID-19 cases confirmed in Shelby County along with six additional deaths, according to the Shelby County Health Department.
The department says there have been 25,811 total cases identified and 346 virus-related deaths since mid-March.
According to SCHD, 22,204 people have recovered for the virus.
In Thursday’s task force briefing, Shelby County Health Department Director Alisa Haushalter said the county has seen a decrease in daily case reports as well as a dip in the positivity rate.
Health officials say the rate is around 10% but is hoping to reduce it to lower than 5%.
The health department believes the directives in place to wear masks, social distance and closing limited-service restaurants have greatly contributed to the county’s decrease in daily case reports and hopes the downward trend will continue.
Copyright 2020 WMC. All rights reserved.