SCSO reports 41 active COVID-19 cases among employees, detainees; 16 MPD employees in quarantine

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The Shelby County Sheriff’s Office has had a total of 231 COVID-19 cases among detainees and 155 cases among employees since the pandemic started.
According to SCSO, 224 detainees and 121 employees have recovered. That leaves seven active cases among detainees and 34 among employees.
SCSO says those seven detainees are isolated at this time and there are no current hospitalizations.
As of Friday, 32 employees with the Memphis Police Department have tested positive for COVID-19.
According to MPD, 16 employees have been quarantined.
