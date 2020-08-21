Shooting causes 3-car crash on Lamar Ave., police say

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A shooting caused a three-vehicle accident Friday on Lamar Avenue, according to Memphis Police.
Officers responded to the shooting near the A & S Food Mart around 4:41 p.m.
Police say a male shooting victim left the scene in a private vehicle and arrived at St. Francis Hospital. His condition is unknown at this time.
A female victim was also rushed from the accident to st. Francis in non-critical condition.
This is an ongoing investigation.
