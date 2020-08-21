Shooting causes 3-car crash on Lamar Ave., police say

By WMCActionNews5.com Staff | August 21, 2020 at 6:40 PM CDT - Updated August 21 at 6:44 PM

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A shooting caused a three-vehicle accident Friday on Lamar Avenue, according to Memphis Police.

Officers responded to the shooting near the A & S Food Mart around 4:41 p.m.

Police say a male shooting victim left the scene in a private vehicle and arrived at St. Francis Hospital. His condition is unknown at this time.

A female victim was also rushed from the accident to st. Francis in non-critical condition.

This is an ongoing investigation.

