Storms this afternoon, increase in weekend temperatures

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - It's cloudy this morning and a few areas are dealing with showers. However, rain chances will increase this afternoon. A weather system will be sitting over the Mid-South, which will provide the spark needed for thunderstorm development. Storms will start popping up around noon and will stick around through at least sunset. Although rain will not be widespread, areas that get storms could experience heavy rain that causes flash flooding. High temperatures will be in the mid to upper 80s and it will feel more humid.