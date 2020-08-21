Storms this afternoon, increase in weekend temperatures

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - It's cloudy this morning and a few areas are dealing with showers. However, rain chances will increase this afternoon. A weather system will be sitting over the Mid-South, which will provide the spark needed for thunderstorm development. Storms will start popping up around noon and will stick around through at least sunset. Although rain will not be widespread, areas that get storms could experience heavy rain that causes flash flooding. High temperatures will be in the mid to upper 80s and it will feel more humid.
TODAY: Mostly cloudy. 40%. High: 85. Winds will be northeast 5-10 mph.
TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy. 20%. Low: 70. Winds southeast 5 mph.
WEEKEND: This weekend will be slightly warmer with high temperatures back in the lower 90s. There will also be a chance for a scattered shower or storm on Saturday afternoon. The best chance for rain will be between noon and 6 p.m. Sunday will be dry with more sunshine.
NEXT WEEK: Heat and humidity continue to climb next week with high temperatures in the lower to mid-90s and a heat index around 105. The start of the week will be dry, but afternoon showers will be possible Wednesday and Thursday.
