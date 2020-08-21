Track athletes boost youth participation at Ed Murphey Classic

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - This weekend, professional runners will be racing on the Christian Brothers’ High School track in the 4th annual Ed Murphey Classic. Usually, the event is filled with kids who run ahead of the pros, then get to watch the fastest runners in the world. However, because of COVID-19, there will be no fans. Yet, the pros still have some advice to the kids who want to get into foot racing.
Edose Ibadin will run in the men’s 800 meter.
“Anybody can try, right? Trust the process and really love the process more than the results,” said Ibadin. “Really the results can disappoint you sometimes, but just focus on what you can control. Let go of the outcome.”
“I know people get nervous about racing and I try to tell kids that nerves are a good thing,” said 800 Meter Runner Erik Sowinski. “If you weren’t nervous for a race then there’d be something wrong. So try to channel that into some excitement and just put yourself in the race and see what you’ve got that day.”
Jazmine Fray will run in the women’s 800 meter.
“Do whatever you believe you can and when you’re doing what you want to do, do it the best you can do it and be fully confident in yourself,” she said. “There’s going to be times when you have self-doubts and there’s definitely going to be times where you have failures, but don’t ever let those failures knock you down. Failures are stepping stones to your success.”
Remember, you can’t attend the event because of COVID-19, but you can still watch these athletes race.
Copyright 2020 WMC. All rights reserved.