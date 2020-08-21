Two tropical systems forecasted to move into the Gulf of Mexico next week

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - All eyes are on the tropics, as two tropical systems are churning in the Atlantic Hurricane Basin, both with forecasted paths pushing them into the Gulf of Mexico and eventually onshore along the Gulf Coast States.
TROPICAL STORM LAURA:
Tropical Storm Laura is currently sitting 230 miles east southeast of the Northern Leeward Islands. Winds around the storm are near 45 mph and its moving west at 21 mph. Laura becomes the 12th named storm of the busy 2020 Atlantic Hurricane season.
The cone of concern for Tropical Storm Laura shows it moving just north of Puerto Rico, Hispaniola, and Cuba, passing through the Straights of Florida and into the Gulf of Mexico.
It will likely remain a Tropical Storm through at least Monday. As it enters the warm Gulf of Mexico waters, the National Hurricane Center expects Laura to strengthen to a Category 1 Hurricane with winds between 74 and 95 mph.
There is a wide cone of concern for Tropical Storm Laura as it moves towards the Gulf Coast States and eventual makes landfall. Laura could impact areas between Slidell, Louisiana and the Big Bend of Florida with high winds, flooding rain and storm surge.
TROPICAL DEPRESSION FOURTEEN:
Not only are we keeping a close eye on Tropical Storm Laura, we are also looking at Tropical Depression Fourteen, which his currently churning off the coast of Honduras in Central America.
Tropical Depression Fourteen is expected to become Tropical Storm Marco sometime Friday, August 21st. Winds around this storm are at 35 mph with a movement of west northwest at only 12 mph.
The current path of what will eventually become Tropical Storm Marco, shows it moving across the Yucatán Peninsula and into the Gulf of Mexico by Sunday and Monday.
The storm will then strengthen to a Category 1 Hurricane as it tracks across the Gulf of Mexico with its cone of uncertainty moving into into the United States, somewhere between Corpus Christi, Texas and New Orleans, Louisiana.
TWO GULF COAST STORMS AT ONCE?
This is a rather unique situation setting up as we will potentially have two Category 1 Hurricanes in the Gulf of Mexico at the same time. Not only that, the NHC forecast path for each storm shows them making landfall within hours of each other.
While very rare, there have been two tropical systems in the Gulf at the same time before. Back in September 2002, Tropical Storm Fay and Tropical Depression Edouard impacted the Gulf Coast States at the same time. This happened again in June of 1959 with Tropical Storm Beulah and the Unnamed Hurricane that impacted Florida.
While on September 5th, 1933, we had two systems make landfall on the same day. Hurricane Eight and Hurricane Eleven both impacted the U.S. Gulf Coast states on the same day.
TRACK THE TROPICS:
TRACK THE TROPICS:
