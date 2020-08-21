WMC partners with Shelby County Schools on ‘Headsets for Learning’ donation drive

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Mid-South students are learning in a whole new way this year, and one simple tool can help them concentrate and communicate better.
As Tennessee’s largest school district goes all virtual, WMC Action News 5 is teaming up with Shelby County Schools to provide every student in the district with headsets for their digital devices. But we need your help.
Your donation of just $10 will provide a headset for a Shelby County student.
HOW TO GIVE
Click the “Headsets for Learning” campaign on www.ignite.schoolseed.org or send money to $supportscs on CASHAPP.
You can also mail a donation to: SchoolSeed Foundation, Re: SCS Headsets for learning, PO Box 111169, Memphis, TN 38111. Checks and money orders should be made payable to SchoolSeed Foundation.
Donations are tax deductible. SchoolSeed Foundation is a 501(c)(3) organization that receives and manages donations in support of SCS.
- Online donors will instantly receive a donation confirmation acknowledgement from SchoolSeed Foundation.
- Donations mailed to SchoolSeed will receive an acknowledgement letter within 72 hours of receipt of contribution.
- Cash donors will receive a receipt for their donation.
On Aug. 31, we’re holding an all-day donation drive to help give these students the best chance to succeed. Watch WMC Action News 5 that morning starting at 5 a.m. for details.
Copyright 2020 WMC. All rights reserved.