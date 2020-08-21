WMC partners with Shelby County Schools on ‘Headsets for Learning’ donation drive

WMC partners with Shelby County Schools on ‘Headsets for Learning’ donation drive
WMC is teaming up with Shelby County Schools to provide headsets for students' digital devices. (Source: WMC/SCS)
By WMCActionNews5.com Staff | August 21, 2020 at 5:35 PM CDT - Updated August 21 at 5:37 PM

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Mid-South students are learning in a whole new way this year, and one simple tool can help them concentrate and communicate better.

As Tennessee’s largest school district goes all virtual, WMC Action News 5 is teaming up with Shelby County Schools to provide every student in the district with headsets for their digital devices. But we need your help.

Your donation of just $10 will provide a headset for a Shelby County student.

HOW TO GIVE

Click the “Headsets for Learning” campaign on www.ignite.schoolseed.org or send money to $supportscs on CASHAPP.

You can also mail a donation to: SchoolSeed Foundation, Re: SCS Headsets for learning, PO Box 111169, Memphis, TN 38111. Checks and money orders should be made payable to SchoolSeed Foundation.

Donations are tax deductible. SchoolSeed Foundation is a 501(c)(3) organization that receives and manages donations in support of SCS.

  • Online donors will instantly receive a donation confirmation acknowledgement from SchoolSeed Foundation.
  • Donations mailed to SchoolSeed will receive an acknowledgement letter within 72 hours of receipt of contribution.
  • Cash donors will receive a receipt for their donation.

On Aug. 31, we’re holding an all-day donation drive to help give these students the best chance to succeed. Watch WMC Action News 5 that morning starting at 5 a.m. for details.

