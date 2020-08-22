CBHS running back dedicates football season to raising money for charity

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Christian Brothers High School running back Dallan Hayden decided to raise money for charity this football season.
The junior started a campaign to donate money to Coaching for Literacy. For every touchdown he scores, money will be donated to the charity that teaches kids how to read. Hayden said growing up, he struggled with reading which made it hard for him to learn. So he wants to make sure kids have every opportunity they need to become well read. Which is just one of the many reasons why he plays the game.
“I call my teammates family, my brothers, and it’s more than just the game,” Hayden said. “Charity events, giving back to the community, that’s my biggest why. Giving back is just so important because you should just put yourself in that person’s life and realize that everybody doesn’t have the resources to receive help.”
Hayden’s original goal was to raise $5,000. Before the first game kicked off, people pledged more than $8,000.
Christian Brothers won its first game of the season against Houston, 24-14. Hayden rushed for 260 yards and three touchdowns.
That added up to more than $1,500 donated to Coaching for Literacy.
