Few rain chances Saturday, drier and warmer for Sunday

THE WEEK AHEAD: Monday will be partly cloudy and a bit muggy with highs I the lower 90s and lows in the lower 70s. Thursday will also be hot and humid with partly cloudy skies and highs in the lower to middle 90s with lows in the lower to middle 70s. Wednesday will be warm and muggy with a chance of a few showers or storms, highs in the 90s with lows in the middle 70s. Thursday and Friday we will also be mostly cloudy with a chance of scattered rain and storms each day, highs to end the week will be in the upper 80s with lows in the middle to lower 70s.