Few rain chances Saturday, drier and warmer for Sunday

Few showers are possible today, but rain chances become more limited and temperatures warm up to end the weekend and start the week ahead.
Patchy dense fog is across the area this Saturday morning. Once the fog lifts, we will see partly to mostly cloudy skies with north winds around 5 mph. Few showers and storms will be possible today with highs reaching into the middle to upper 80s. Rain could linger into tonight with partly cloudy skies. Lows will fall into the lower 70s with light to calm winds.
TODAY: Partly to mostly cloudy. Rain: 30%. Winds: North at 5 mph. Highs: Middle to upper 80s.
TONIGHT: Partly cloudy. Rain: 20%. Winds: Light to calm. Lows: Middle to lower 70s.
SUNDAY: Tomorrow is looking hot and mainly dry. Highs will soar back into the lower 90s with partly cloudy skies. Lows will remain in the lower to middle 70s under fair skies.
THE WEEK AHEAD: Monday will be partly cloudy and a bit muggy with highs I the lower 90s and lows in the lower 70s. Thursday will also be hot and humid with partly cloudy skies and highs in the lower to middle 90s with lows in the lower to middle 70s. Wednesday will be warm and muggy with a chance of a few showers or storms, highs in the 90s with lows in the middle 70s. Thursday and Friday we will also be mostly cloudy with a chance of scattered rain and storms each day, highs to end the week will be in the upper 80s with lows in the middle to lower 70s.
