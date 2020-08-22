Fire Engine 60 returns to service

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A return-to-service celebration was held Friday in order to boost safety for residents in Shelby County.
The ribbon was cut on Fire Engine 60, which will roll once again from Fire Station 60 on Egypt Central.
Fire Station 60 opened in 1960. It closed in 1988, was sold to a private citizen and then was re-acquired by the county.
Neighbors say they’re thrilled with the return, and the added protection to their community.
“We are glad to have the station back, we have definitely needed it here. We’ve had several fires in the neighborhood that have been pretty tragic. No loss of life, thank heavens, but we’ve had some houses go down,” said Liz Carrozza, neighbor. “It’s been frightening to think that we had to wait for station 66 or the Memphis station on Coleman to get here.”
Fire Engine 60 will serve as a full-time front-line apparatus.
Copyright 2020 WMC. All rights reserved.