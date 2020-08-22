Memphis pharmacy legend turns 90

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A Memphis pharmacy legend celebrated a major milestone Saturday.
Dr. Charles Champion turned 90 years old this week, and celebrated with a drive-by celebration.
“I never thought I’d live to see anything like this,” Champion said.
Dr. Charles Champion is a Memphis pioneer.
He was the first black pharmacist to work in a Memphis hospital back in the 1960′s.
His store, “Champion’s Pharmacy and Herb Store,” has been open for three decades and is still serving people in the Bluff City.
“We come here for advice, consultations, herbs, medication and good ol’ tender loving care... you can’t beat that,” said Yvonne Acey who drove by the celebration.
Dr. Champion’s 90th birthday isn’t the only thing that had everyone celebrating.
Dr. Champion and his team launched a mobile herb store which will travel to communities in West Tennessee, Northern Mississippi and Arkansas to help those have better access to natural remedies.
“He’s given so much to the community, and we’re looking forward to continue to serve and create longevity with his legacy,” said his daughter Carol Champion.
Champion’s once piece of advice -- always be willing to learn and be innovative.
“One of the things I have done is try to keep my foot one step ahead and try to be knowledgeable of everything that’s going on in the profession.”
