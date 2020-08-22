One dead after gas station shooting

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) -Police are investigating an overnight shooting that left one man dead.
According to the Memphis Police Department, officers responded to a shooting at 12:30 a.m. at the Exxon gas station at Rhodes and Getwell Road.
Police say officers located one man who was pronounced dead on the scene.
The suspects are described as two black females who were driving a red Pontiac G-C.
Anyone with information should call CrimeStoppers at 901-528-CASH.
