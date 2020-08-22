Parents fear children will miss human interaction while learning virtually

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Shelby County Schools students have just one week of summer vacation left, while other Mid-South students are already back in class.
But school is about more than academics -- the big question is are virtual classes up to the job?
Southaven Resident Princess Washington initially chose to keep her children at home to protect them from COVID-19.
“It was a safer option, but as far as learning and education wise, it just wasn’t going to be the best way to go because there was no virtual at all. There was not going to be any live teaching,” said Washington.
Washington's two sons attend Southaven Middle and High Schools.
She learned that virtual learning at those schools would be primarily assignments posted online with little to no one-on-one help from teachers.
“Just being stuck in the house for months, for a year at a time, is just not going to be good for their mental health,” said Washington.
Washington had a change of heart and chose in-person learning instead.
Losing human interaction during the school year is a big concern for parents.
Shelby County Schools will be 100% virtual to start the year.
However, SCS will have teachers providing live instruction to students while at home.
Students can see and ask teachers questions in real time.
But we wanted to know if students could interact or at least see other students in their classroom while virtually learning.
SCS sent us a statement saying in part:
“Throughout the day, there may be times where students interact with each other and/or will be seen in their class. Independent work and physical activity will be built into the day.”
Licensed school psychologist Dr. Karen Streeter says some students may miss peer interaction while in school.
“Start to really take the time, look them in their face and ask them how they’re feeling and have them tell you how they feel,” said Streeter.
Dr. Streeter says parents with virtual students can do things such as creating a positive designated space while learning , schedule in-person socially distanced play dates or zoom calls with friends.
Also parents of virtual learners need to start the new school year with the right attitude.
“But if you put forth some good feelings and some good vibes, then they’ll have good vibes,” said Streeter.
Shelby County Schools will host Virtual Orientation and open houses Aug. 24-28.
A SCS spokesperson says families will hear from their principal about the latest school news.
Learn more here: http://www.scsk12.org/virtualorientation/
Copyright 2020 WMC. All rights reserved.