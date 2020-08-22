TDH reports 14 new deaths, 1,239 more coronavirus cases

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The Tennessee Department of Health reported 1,239 new coronavirus cases and 14 additional deaths Saturday.
Tennessee has had 142,083 total cases and 1,563 total deaths since the outbreak began.
So far, 103,426 Tennesseans have recovered from the virus.
There are 219 new COVID-19 cases confirmed in Shelby County along with two additional deaths, according to the Shelby County Health Department.
The department says there have been 26,030 total cases identified and 359 virus-related deaths since mid-March.
According to SCHD, 22,430 people have recovered for the virus.
In Thursday’s task force briefing, Shelby County Health Department Director Alisa Haushalter said the county has seen a decrease in daily case reports as well as a dip in the positivity rate.
Health officials say the rate is around 10% but is hoping to reduce it to lower than 5%.
The health department believes the directives in place to wear masks, social distance and closing limited-service restaurants have greatly contributed to the county’s decrease in daily case reports and hopes the downward trend will continue.
