WATCH: 4th annual Ed Murphey Classic Saturday in Memphis

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Track is back in Memphis with the fourth annual Ed Murphey Classic.
Professional runners are competing at Christian Brothers High School Saturday at the competition named after three-time SEC outdoor Champion Ed Murphey.
Murphey competed for the University of Tennessee in the 1950s and in 2005 he was inducted into the Tennessee Sports Hall of Fame.
COVID-19 prevented spectators from filling the stands, but you can watch live above (click here to watch in the news app) or on our streaming apps on Roku, Apple TV and Amazon Fire. The stream starts at 7:15 p.m. with the first race at 7:35.
