Breakdown: Why Death Valley became the hottest place on Earth

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Death Valley, California recently recorded a temperature of 130 degrees Fahrenheit. If this temperature is confirmed by the a Climate Extremes Committee, it could become the hottest place on Earth. In this episode of the breakdown, we will dive in deeper on why this location heats up so much during the summers.
Located on the border of California and Nevada, Death Vally is a location that is sparsely populated, which makes sense with the scorching temperatures that are recorded there over the years.
According to the National Weather Service, the Preliminary high temperature at Death Valley was 130 degrees Fahrenheit, which happened at 3:41 pm Pacific Time on Sunday, August 16th, 2020.
This breaks a record high of 125 degrees Fahrenheit, that was set back in 1994, and would break a monthly record for August of 127 degrees Fahrenheit which was set in August during the years 1933, 1993 and 2017.
The temperature was measured at Furnace Creek Visitor Center using equipment that is owned by the National Weather Service and has an accuracy rate of 0.018 degrees Fahrenheit.
Death Valley is 282 feet below sea level in the Mojave Desert in Southeastern California near Nevada. This is the lowest, driest and hottest location in the United States.
Due to its location and being below the sea level basin that along with the surrounding mountains, this allows for superheated air to get trapped in pockets and circulates in the area, very similar to a convection oven.
Even with the dry heat it can make you breathless just due to the heat above the century mark. So next time you might think it’s too hot outside, just remember that it could be worse.
