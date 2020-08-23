Dry pattern to start but rain possible by midweek

NEXT WEEK: Tuesday clouds will increase along with a slight chance of showers late in the afternoon and evening along with highs near 90 and lows in the mid 70s. Wednesday will be mostly cloudy with scattered showers, high temperatures near 90, and lows in the mid 70s. Thursday will be cloudy with rain and thunderstorms. Heavy rain and gusty winds will be possible. High temperatures will be in the mid to upper 80s with overnight lows in the mid 70s. Friday will be mostly cloudy with scattered showers and highs in the upper 80s with lows in the mid 70s.