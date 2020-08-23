Dry pattern to start but rain possible by midweek

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) -Clear skies tonight and dry again Monday but keeping an eye on the tropics. By midweek clouds and rain chances will increase as two tropical systems approach the Gulf coast and could have impacts on our forecast by the end of the week.
TONIGHT: Mostly clear. Wind: SE 5-10 mph. Low: Near 70.
MONDAY: Partly cloudy, hot & humid. Wind: East 5-10 mph. High: Low 90s.
MONDAY NIGHT: Partly cloudy. Wind: East 5-10 mph. Low: Near 70.
NEXT WEEK: Tuesday clouds will increase along with a slight chance of showers late in the afternoon and evening along with highs near 90 and lows in the mid 70s. Wednesday will be mostly cloudy with scattered showers, high temperatures near 90, and lows in the mid 70s. Thursday will be cloudy with rain and thunderstorms. Heavy rain and gusty winds will be possible. High temperatures will be in the mid to upper 80s with overnight lows in the mid 70s. Friday will be mostly cloudy with scattered showers and highs in the upper 80s with lows in the mid 70s.
NEXT WEEKEND: Saturday and Sunday there will be a chance of scattered showers and storms both days with highs in the upper 80s and lows in the low to mid 70s.
