4 injured, 1 dead in Fayette County shooting

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) -Four people were injured and one person killed in an overnight shooting Sunday in Fayette County, authorities say.
The shooting happened near the dead end of Brewer Road, according to a release from the Fayette County Sheriff's Office.
The deceased victim died at the scene, the sheriff's office says.
Two victims are in stable condition and two other victims are in serious condition at Regional One in Memphis.
Authorities have not provided any details about what led to the shooting.
The Fayette County Sheriff’s Office and the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation are working together to develop suspect information.
