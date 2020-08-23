Tennessee extends child care payment assistance program through end of the year

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The Tennessee Department of Human Services (TDHS) is extending its Child Care Payment Assistance program through the end of the year.
The program was originally launched on April 15 in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Governor Bill Lee announced the program would be expanded through mid-August, but essential employees can now apply through Dec. 31.
If you would like to apply for the program, click here.
For a list of child care providers, click here.
For more information on the program, click here.
Copyright 2020 WMC. All rights reserved.