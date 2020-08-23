Vigil held for slain Memphis firefighter

“Words cannot express our sorrow over the tragic off-duty death of one of our own, Firefighter Courtney Anderson assigned to Truck 17 B-Shift. Courtney began a promising career with the Memphis Fire Department on September 8, 2015, and he had worked extremely hard to live up to his pledge to serve and protect the citizens of Memphis. It was a pleasure to have Courtney on our team and he will be greatly missed. Our heartfelt condolences are extended to his family, friends and his Memphis Fire Department brothers and sisters.” Sincerely, Gina Y. Sweat, Director of the Division of Fire Services