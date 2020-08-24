Arrest made in firefighter who was shot and killed near Whitehaven apartment complex

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis police arrested Delvone Williams, 18, for shooting and killing Courtney Anderson on Monday. There were two other males with Williams at the time of the crime, but they have not been arrested yet.
Witnesses identified Williams in a photographic lineup and gave investigators written statements.
One witness told investigators that while Anderson was visiting, and they heard Williams and the two other males planning to rob Anderson. As the witness walked Anderson to his car, he saw Williams and the two males walking towards them. Williams was holding a handgun and shot Anderson. Williams at the two others then fled the scene before police arrived.
Another witness told investigators that after asking Williams and the two others about the shooting, Williams told the witness “he didn’t know he had shot him (Anderson).”
Williams has been transferred to jail for booking and processing.
