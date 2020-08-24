4 charged, arrested in connection with deadly weekend shooting in Fayette County

Gregory Bonds, 30, is one of four men arrested in a deadly Fayette County shooting (Source: TBI)
By WMCActionNews5.com Staff | August 24, 2020 at 10:28 PM CDT - Updated August 24 at 10:28 PM

SOMERVILLE, Tenn. (WMC) - Gregory Bonds, 30, Tomarcus Baskerville, 31, Martivus Baskerville, 26, and Montaveen Taylor, 19, have been arrested and charged with first-degree murder for a shooting in Fayette County that left Tavaris Lewis, 19, dead on Sunday.

Tomarcus Baskerville, 31, is one of four men arrested in a deadly Fayette County shooting (Source: Tennessee Bureau of Investigation)

In addition to first-degree murder, all four are charged with four counts of criminal attempt first-degree murder and five counts of employment of a firearm during the commission of a dangerous felony.

M. Baskerville and Bonds are charged with an additional county of unlawful carrying or possession of a weapon.

All four were booked into the Fayette County Jail. Bond will be set for each suspect during their first court appearances.

