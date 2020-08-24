139 DeSoto County Schools students in quarantine as district reports 10 COVID-19 cases among students, 8 among staff

Mid-South schools take different approaches to reporting COVID-19 cases
By WMCActionNews5.com Staff | August 24, 2020 at 7:38 PM CDT - Updated August 24 at 7:38 PM

DESOTO, Miss. (WMC) - More than 100 students at DeSoto County Schools are in quarantine after the first week of the new year.

The district released its COVID-19 numbers Monday for the week of Aug. 17. According to DCS, 10 students and eight staff members have tested positive for the virus, prompting 139 students to quarantine.

School Name Number of new confirmed COVID-19 student cases (Aug. 17-21) Number of new student quarantines (Aug. 17-21)
Center Hill High School 0 3
DeSoto Central High School 0 19
DeSoto Central Middle School 1 10
Hernando High School 1 12
Hernando Middle School 0 1
Oak Grove Central Elementary School 1 7
Lewisburg Middle School 2 24
Lewisburg Elementary School 1 11
Lewisburg Primary School 2 7
Southaven High School 2 45

DCS says these numbers do not include students who are quarantined by the Mississippi State Department of Health for situations unrelated to school.

According to the district, there can be quarantine situations on campus without a confirmed student case. Those situations occur as a result of close contact with an employee.

DCS says their information could be slightly different than data from the MSDH because the state’s data includes private schools.

Copyright 2020 WMC. All rights reserved.