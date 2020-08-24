139 DeSoto County Schools students in quarantine as district reports 10 COVID-19 cases among students, 8 among staff

DESOTO, Miss. (WMC) - More than 100 students at DeSoto County Schools are in quarantine after the first week of the new year.
The district released its COVID-19 numbers Monday for the week of Aug. 17. According to DCS, 10 students and eight staff members have tested positive for the virus, prompting 139 students to quarantine.
DCS says these numbers do not include students who are quarantined by the Mississippi State Department of Health for situations unrelated to school.
According to the district, there can be quarantine situations on campus without a confirmed student case. Those situations occur as a result of close contact with an employee.
DCS says their information could be slightly different than data from the MSDH because the state’s data includes private schools.
