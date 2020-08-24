Dry today, but rain chances increase mid-week

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - We will have another nice and sunny day with temperatures in the lower 90s. Humidity will be slightly higher today, but the heat index will stay below 100. It will also be clear and dry tonight with overnight low temperatures in the lower 70s.
TODAY: Mostly sunny. High: 93. Winds will be northeast 5-10 mph.
TONIGHT: Partly cloudy. Low: 73. Winds east 5-10 mph.
REST OF THE WEEK: With higher humidity tomorrow, there will be a chance for afternoon pop-up showers. High temperatures will be in the lower 90s Tuesday and Wednesday, but higher humidity will put the heat index around 100. Rain chances will increase Wednesday as the moisture from Tropical Storm Laura starts to funnel into the Mid-South. The remnants of Laura, likely as a tropical depression, will be passing over our area on Thursday and Friday. This means we could have gusty winds and heavy rain that results in flash flooding. Rainfall totals will be around 2 inches.
WEEKEND: There will likely still be some scattered showers over the weekend, but it won’t be a complete wash-out. High temperatures will be in the upper 80s with lows in the 70s.
