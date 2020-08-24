Dry today, but rain chances increase mid-week

REST OF THE WEEK: With higher humidity tomorrow, there will be a chance for afternoon pop-up showers. High temperatures will be in the lower 90s Tuesday and Wednesday, but higher humidity will put the heat index around 100. Rain chances will increase Wednesday as the moisture from Tropical Storm Laura starts to funnel into the Mid-South. The remnants of Laura, likely as a tropical depression, will be passing over our area on Thursday and Friday. This means we could have gusty winds and heavy rain that results in flash flooding. Rainfall totals will be around 2 inches.