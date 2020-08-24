901 FC looks for revenge at Birmingham

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WMC) - Memphis 901 FC was back on the road at Birmingham Legion last weekend.
Legion FC beat the 901 in game one of the restart 3-nil. The Boys in Blue have fallen in their last two matches.
Memphis creating more chances lately, and finding the back of the net early in games. But, It’s the second half when they see breakdowns on defense that lead to late losses. Midfielder Rafa Mentzingen says the team loses focus for 10-15 minutes, and that’s when things get away from them.
“We’re playing with confidence, we’re getting more posessions, we’re getting more chances,” he said. “But we’re still not getting the three points and that’s frustrating. I think this week our mentality is to get a shut out, defend well, 90 minutes and kill the game when we can.”
Manager Tim Mulqueen adds, “There’s a lot of soccer left to be played, we’re only four points out of the playoffs. There’s a lot of good within that group. I hope for their sake as well they can be rewarded for their hard work with a bounce here or there that goes their way.”
Copyright 2020 WMC. All rights reserved.