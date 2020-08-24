Hot start to the week

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Sunny but hot this afternoon with highs in the low 90s. Humidity will be slightly higher, but the heat index will stay below 100. Winds will be northeast at 5-10 mph.
TONIGHT: Partly cloudy. Lows in the low 70s. Winds east 5-10 mph.
TUESDAY-WEDNESDAY: Expect a shower or storm tomorrow afternoon. Otherwise, partly cloudy, hot and humid. Highs will be in the low 90s. Heat index will be around 100. Lows will be in the low to mid 70s. Rain chances will increase Wednesday as the moisture from Tropical Storm Laura starts to funnel into the Mid-South. Highs will still reach the upper 80s to low 90s.
LAURA IMPACTS THURSDAY-FRIDAY: The remnants of Laura, likely as a tropical depression, will be passing over our area on Thursday evening into Friday morning. This means we could have gusty wind up to 40 mph and heavy rain. Rainfall totals could be around 2 inches. There may also be a tornado threat if it keeps the current track. Highs will likely stay in the 80s both days.
WEEKEND: There will likely still be some scattered showers over the weekend, but it won’t be a complete wash-out. High temperatures will be in the upper 80s with lows in the 70s.
Spencer Denton
WMC Action News 5 Meteorologist
First Alert Storm Tracking Team
Facebook: Meteorologist Spencer Denton
Twitter: @dentonwx
Copyright 2020 WMC. All rights reserved.