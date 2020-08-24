Man arrested after allegedly firing shots at an off-duty SCSO corrections deputy

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A man is behind bars after firing several shots at an off-duty Shelby County Sheriff’s Office corrections deputy Thursday evening, according to SCSO.
Tyrone Williams, 23, is facing multiple felony charges including criminal attempt first-degree murder and conspiracy to commit murder.
Investigators believe Williams attacked the deputy on behalf of a detainee who is currently in custody in Downtown Memphis.
SCSO says the off-duty deputy was not injured during the incident.
