Man arrested after allegedly firing shots at an off-duty SCSO corrections deputy
Tyrone Williams is accused of firing shots at an off-duty SCSO deputy (Source: WMC)
By WMCActionNews5.com Staff | August 24, 2020 at 9:52 AM CDT

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A man is behind bars after firing several shots at an off-duty Shelby County Sheriff’s Office corrections deputy Thursday evening, according to SCSO.

Tyrone Williams, 23, is facing multiple felony charges including criminal attempt first-degree murder and conspiracy to commit murder.

Investigators believe Williams attacked the deputy on behalf of a detainee who is currently in custody in Downtown Memphis.

SCSO says the off-duty deputy was not injured during the incident.

