MEMA stresses hurricane preparedness kits ahead of back to back storms

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Mallary White, MEMA’s Director of External Affairs, said keeping a disaster preparedness kit stocked is important no matter the strength of the storm.
“You want to have at least three days worth of water. One gallon per person for three days. And so that’s our big thing expect that if an event like Marco, Laura hits you directly you could be without power for up to 72 hours,” said White.
Another tip is to take as many pictures as you can of your home and property before the storm. If anything gets damaged, you have proof to show your insurance company.
Tropical Storm Laura and Tropical Storm Marco will make landfall this week.
White said Hancock, Jackson and Harrison counties are a top concern for MEMA.
Even so, White said people in the metro should still be on alert.
“People up here can expect to get some of the bands off of it. So expect to get maybe some wind but definitely some rain from it. If your area is one that is used to flooding or will flood whatever these types of events happen, go ahead and be prepared for that,” said White.
These hurricane patterns are unique but White said MEMA is ready for anything they bring.
“What’s happening in the Gulf right now is something that hasn’t happened in quite some time. So, of course it’s going to happen in 2020 and when we’ve seen all kinds of unprecedented events. It’s just one of those things - it’s going to test us, but at the same time we are prepared for hurricanes,” said White.
